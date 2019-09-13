Gale4orce
on September 13th, 2019
One of the best hi potency oils on the market. Hits fast and last long this hi quality product is one of my faves. Only complaint is it's out of stock.
The cannabis is infused into an MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil and decarboxylated. This is an edible oil suitable for oral ingestion and use in food products; it is not suitable for use in vaporizers. EQUIVALENCY: 6 mL of cannabis oil is equivalent to 1g dried marijuana (30 mL is equivalent to 5g of dried marijuana) DOSING: The oil contains a dropper with graduated 0.5mL marks to measure your dosage. As with any cannabis product, we recommend that you start low and go slow. Patients who are new to cannabis edibles should start with one 0.25mL dose and wait at least 2 hours to judge the effects. It's all about finding out what works for you. Consuming too much edible cannabis is rarely a pleasurable experience, so it's best to err on the side of caution. It's also important to remember that edible cannabis typically has much longer lasting effects than smoked or vaporized cannabis. Non-medicinal ingredients: medium chain triglycerides (MCT oil), soy lecithin
Sour OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is a real favorite among those who love a balanced buzz. As a cross of two of the most popular and widely available strains in the world (Sour Diesel and OG Kush), Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.