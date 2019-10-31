First strain I have bought from the Government of Canada and wow, this was sticky & fresh in the jar. High comes on quickly and is strong. Surprised how much long-lasting body buzz this offers while still really stimulates the mind and gives you a euphoric feel. Great product!
Sheppard65
on October 10th, 2019
Great buds bud completely overpriced. Far from being the best on the legal market in Canada.
OliverTwit
on July 29th, 2019
Broken Coast may cost a bit more than some but as with this and other strains their product is noticeably above average. First time with this strain: Crazy size awesome bud, nicely packaged within 3 months of purchase, smokes nice (I used a glass pipe) with a great high.
A sativa from Sensi Seeds, Northern Lights #5 x Haze is a vigorous strain bred to improve upon Haze’s flowering time and bud structure. With zesty flavors of pungent spice, this 70% sativa delivers an invigorating cerebral buzz that seems to boost sensory awareness. Though the indica in her shines through in density and growth stature, this strain carefully preserves an uplifting high that’s perfect for daytime use.
Broken Coast is a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis located on Vancouver Island. We have deep roots in British Columbia, and we’re proud to contribute to the reputation our province has earned for producing outstanding cannabis. Our plants are grown in small batches in single-strain rooms, and we tailor our production schedule to ensure we have a constant supply of fresh product in stock.
We’re constantly striving to improve our products, and we adhere to strict procedural and environmental protocols in order to maximize purity, quality, and customer satisfaction. Before being made available online, every batch we produce is independently tested for harmful levels of mold, bacteria, heavy metals, pesticides, and foreign materials.
As mandated by Health Canada, our products are available exclusively through our online store, and are shipped via parcel post to Canadian addresses only. We strive to maintain a consistent variety of strains to ensure our customers can access medicine appropriate to their condition.