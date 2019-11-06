Keats (White Walker Kush) combines the sweet fruity fragrance of Skywalker with the bud structure of White Widow. The result is a well-balanced strain producing aromatic, resinous buds with soft green colouring and purple tones in the topmost flowers.
Device: Boundless CFC20
Temp: 185C - 220C
Smell and Flavour: Woody, herbs, musky, sweet
Potency: Strong
Effects(Strongest to less strong):
-Relaxed
-Uplifted
-Focused
-Heavy
-Hungry
Overall a pretty plain and balanced high, no negative effects but no outstanding positive effects. Maybe good for sleeping, or just relaxing. Similar feel to death bubba without the sleepiness.
Overall score: 4/5
jamezw4
on October 10th, 2019
Very well grown, expensive but worth it.
SMKultra
on April 1st, 2019
This is the first product I've had from Broken Coast Cannabis and I have to say at first glance the packaging for this is excellent. It's not overly large for what is inside and what is best is how they have taken care to put an actual seal on it so the product arrives fresh and not dried out. I've never been a huge fan of White Walker Kush and Keats is also no exception to that. I found the experience while fast acting to be also very fleeting. It has a woodsy/earthy sort of vibe going which is nice. It wasn't harsh. In fact it was pretty easy going. I found it was good for making me relax. I was feeling a bit anxious before smoking and this definitely brought me to a better headspace and quickly calmed me down. I also found this really good for the creative process. I was stuck with a few creative ideas I had going and almost every time I've smoked it I had an instant path to a result. So it is very fast acting and good for mellowing out and letting your creativity flow. However that's about it. I found the state and feeling it caused to be incredibly fleeting. In under a half hour I was back to normal. While my anxiety did not return the blissful feeling abandoned me fairly fast.
DNA Genetics’ White Walker Kush (not to be confused with Whitewalker OG) is a hybrid cross of elite parent strains White Widow (Ingemar cut) and Skywalker. Taking after its White Widow mother, this 60/40 sativa-dominant strain comes blanketed in a snow-like layer of crystal resin. The influence of Skywalker is apparent in White Walker Kush’s heavily relaxing effects which are best reserved for a lazy evening in. Boosting both mood and appetite, White Walker Kush is a great choice for patients treating conditions like anorexia or cachexia.
