SMKultra on April 1st, 2019

This is the first product I've had from Broken Coast Cannabis and I have to say at first glance the packaging for this is excellent. It's not overly large for what is inside and what is best is how they have taken care to put an actual seal on it so the product arrives fresh and not dried out. I've never been a huge fan of White Walker Kush and Keats is also no exception to that. I found the experience while fast acting to be also very fleeting. It has a woodsy/earthy sort of vibe going which is nice. It wasn't harsh. In fact it was pretty easy going. I found it was good for making me relax. I was feeling a bit anxious before smoking and this definitely brought me to a better headspace and quickly calmed me down. I also found this really good for the creative process. I was stuck with a few creative ideas I had going and almost every time I've smoked it I had an instant path to a result. So it is very fast acting and good for mellowing out and letting your creativity flow. However that's about it. I found the state and feeling it caused to be incredibly fleeting. In under a half hour I was back to normal. While my anxiety did not return the blissful feeling abandoned me fairly fast.