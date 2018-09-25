Broken Coast Cannabis
Keats (AKA White Walker Kush) is a well-balanced hybrid producing large, pungent flowers. The frosted buds are covered in a thick coating of crystal trichomes over rich hues of sage green and lavender, punctuated with bright orange hairs. A terpene profile made up of Caryophyllene, Myrcene and Trans-Ocimene help generate a skunky, earthy, fruity aroma to create a unique flavour profile and aromas. This strain, like all Broken Coast strains, is gown indoors in strain specific rooms in small batches then slow cured and hand trimmed ensuring all the good stuff stays with the bud. More than 500 reviews indicate a variety of effects including creative, happy, focused and energetic. As a balanced hybrid, this strain has a medium to high THC value and comes in 3.5g and 7gm weights. (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
White Walker Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
