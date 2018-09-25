About this product

Keats (AKA White Walker Kush) is a well-balanced hybrid producing large, pungent flowers. The frosted buds are covered in a thick coating of crystal trichomes over rich hues of sage green and lavender, punctuated with bright orange hairs. A terpene profile made up of Caryophyllene, Myrcene and Trans-Ocimene help generate a skunky, earthy, fruity aroma to create a unique flavour profile and aromas. This strain, like all Broken Coast strains, is gown indoors in strain specific rooms in small batches then slow cured and hand trimmed ensuring all the good stuff stays with the bud. More than 500 reviews indicate a variety of effects including creative, happy, focused and energetic. As a balanced hybrid, this strain has a medium to high THC value and comes in 3.5g and 7gm weights. (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)