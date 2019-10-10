 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ruxton

by Broken Coast Cannabis

This batch is Sour OG 1, a slightly different phenotype of our regular Sour OG strain. The terpene profile of Sour OG (1) is a well-balanced mix of OG Kush and Diesel with citrus overtones.

Sheppard65

High price, decent quality. Th buds are usually mid sized, never popcorn and white. Has a strong aroma before and after smoke.

JudgeKing

Excellent, my new favorite. Strong calming, pleasant buzz. No cons.

Sour OG

Sour OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is a real favorite among those who love a balanced buzz. As a cross of two of the most popular and widely available strains in the world (Sour Diesel and OG Kush), Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

Broken Coast is a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis located on Vancouver Island. We have deep roots in British Columbia, and we’re proud to contribute to the reputation our province has earned for producing outstanding cannabis. Our plants are grown in small batches in single-strain rooms, and we tailor our production schedule to ensure we have a constant supply of fresh product in stock. We’re constantly striving to improve our products, and we adhere to strict procedural and environmental protocols in order to maximize purity, quality, and customer satisfaction. Before being made available online, every batch we produce is independently tested for harmful levels of mold, bacteria, heavy metals, pesticides, and foreign materials. As mandated by Health Canada, our products are available exclusively through our online store, and are shipped via parcel post to Canadian addresses only. We strive to maintain a consistent variety of strains to ensure our customers can access medicine appropriate to their condition.