Sheppard65
on October 10th, 2019
High price, decent quality. Th buds are usually mid sized, never popcorn and white. Has a strong aroma before and after smoke.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This batch is Sour OG 1, a slightly different phenotype of our regular Sour OG strain. The terpene profile of Sour OG (1) is a well-balanced mix of OG Kush and Diesel with citrus overtones.
on October 10th, 2019
High price, decent quality. Th buds are usually mid sized, never popcorn and white. Has a strong aroma before and after smoke.
on October 9th, 2019
Excellent, my new favorite. Strong calming, pleasant buzz. No cons.
on October 3rd, 2019
Love. This. Strain.
Sour OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is a real favorite among those who love a balanced buzz. As a cross of two of the most popular and widely available strains in the world (Sour Diesel and OG Kush), Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.