Canna-Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

The Canna-Pod™ design is simple, clean, and includes popular features. Inter-Fitting Lid and Body create an Air Tight Seal that will keep your flower samples fresher, longer. Aroma Area is very large for greater air exchange to fully appreciate the strains terpene signature. Aroma Plug – Used to seal Aroma Area to maintain freshness. Lens – For microscopic viewing of trichomes, etc. Seals – To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance (i502), we offer a reusable seal (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. Deep Capacity Pod – Holds up to 1/2 ounce of buds for sample display. Choose Translucent Plugs or Black Plugs Now choose between Translucent or Black Aroma Plugs when you place your Pod orders! No Extra Charge! If you add your logo to the aroma plug, there is a one-time artwork fee of $45. (This fee will be added at Checkout)

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

Fri Sep 20 2019
w........0
My company bought dozens of these and this style is great for customers to use, good selection, great service-
1 person found this helpful
Mon Aug 19 2019
E........n
I really like the Canna Pod; it's large capacity is great for displaying weightier nugs.
Mon Aug 12 2019
P........n
The best for nug display
1 person found this helpful