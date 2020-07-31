About this product

Features: Airtight Lid Seals 'Micro Holes' that block air movement until the puff button is depressed Magnifier Lens Humidity Tray Nug Spike ‘Tether Ready’ Bud Bar has created a new way of delivering your favorite terpene aromas to you with the introduction of the Puffer Pod™! This elegantly clean design uses simple physics to deliver a generous whiff of wonderful cannabis aromas without the need for a plug! The Puffer Pod™ incorporates ‘Micro Holes’ that block air movement until the puff button is depressed. When depressed the Puffer Pod™ then delivers a subtle wisp of terpene aroma. The Puffer Pod™ also features a humidity tray which hides a Boveda® Humidity Control Pack underneath, allowing samples to stay fresher, longer. The tray, along with our trademark magnifier and nug spike, make this Pod a “Puffing Powerhouse”!