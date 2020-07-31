 Loading…

  5. Puffer Pod™

Puffer Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

Features: Airtight Lid Seals 'Micro Holes' that block air movement until the puff button is depressed Magnifier Lens Humidity Tray Nug Spike ‘Tether Ready’ Bud Bar has created a new way of delivering your favorite terpene aromas to you with the introduction of the Puffer Pod™! This elegantly clean design uses simple physics to deliver a generous whiff of wonderful cannabis aromas without the need for a plug! The Puffer Pod™ incorporates ‘Micro Holes’ that block air movement until the puff button is depressed. When depressed the Puffer Pod™ then delivers a subtle wisp of terpene aroma. The Puffer Pod™ also features a humidity tray which hides a Boveda® Humidity Control Pack underneath, allowing samples to stay fresher, longer. The tray, along with our trademark magnifier and nug spike, make this Pod a “Puffing Powerhouse”!

About this brand

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

Fri Jul 31 2020
C........m
Dope! square design