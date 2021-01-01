About this product

Do you enjoy the smooth hits of a wax vaporizer pen but wish you could use it with your favorite water pipe? Well you're in luck! Now you can do that thing we just said. Introducing the Version 3 DabCap, the most recent innovation of the Original DabCap Vape to Bong Adapter. The DabCap V3 has been completely overhauled since the original, with subtle yet highly effective upgrades to the version 2 design, to provide an unrivaled usability. The improved DabCap V3 Adapter boasts compatibility with nearly any vaporizer pen, pod system vape, dry herb vaporizer, pre-filled cartridge, and of course ANY water pipe joint. Made from premium, heat resistant food-grade silicone, the DabCap V3 is practically indestructible and safe up to 550°F. Like it’s predecessors, the DabCab V3 fits snugly onto your cartridge or vaporizer mouthpiece to create an airtight seal to your preferred glass bongs and dab rigs. The tapered end still works to fit any water pipe joint including both male & female genders in any size. Instead of having just a circular attachment on the inside for your round-tipped mouthpieces like the original, the newly re-engineered DabCap V3 boasts a patent-pending fully universal connection that provides an airtight fit onto your flat tipped mouthpieces too. This unique design has openings for tapered/duckbill mouthpieces, round-tip mouthpieces, and even newly released pod systems such as the PAX Era, Apollo 710, Stiiizy, JUUL Vaporizer and more. The DabCap V3 also fits the Dynavap VapCap and most other herbal vaporizers! This unique vape to bong adapter was built with versatility in mind and provides a universal compatibility that is guaranteed to meet your needs and further enhance your vaping experience. The DabCap V3 Vape to Bong Adapter is hands down the fastest, easiest, and most cost effective way to connect your vaporizer pens and pre-filled cartridges to your favorite glass pipes & bongs for super smooth filtration. These third generation vape to bong adapters were fashioned with upgraded materials to keep your vapor clean and healthy the way it was intended to be enjoyed. Made from the highest quality food-grade silicone available, the DabCap’s temperature-resistant body will never taint the quality or tastes of your materials. The DabCap V3 is practically indestructible and finished with an anti-static dust & hair repelling treatment that keeps your cap clean even if you drop it! Not only does the DabCap V3 feature even more functionality than its predecessor, but these cheap vape to bong adapters come in a variety of new colors to match any stoners swag. Choose between your standard solid Black or White, Royal Gold or Royal Purple, Cotton Candy Blue or Cotton Candy Pink, or mix it up with the new Maui Wowie or Forbidden Fruit blends! Two brand new glow-in-the-dark colors are also available with the Galaxy and Lightning color combos. Incredibly nifty, surprisingly affordable, and astonishingly easy to use, the DabCap V3 Vape to Bong Adapter is without a doubt the best all-around vaping accessory for enjoying your vapor to its fullest potential. Get Connected: DabCap V3 Universal Vape to Bong Adapter Fits Nearly All Pens & Handheld Vaporizers Fits Any Joint Size & Gender Water Pipe Works with Flat & Round Tip Cartridges Works with Pod Based Oil Vaporizers Fits Tapered/Duckbill Mouthpieces Premium Food-Grade Silicone Universal Compatibility Upgraded Materials Newest Model Easy to Use Simple to Clean Variety of New Colors Compact & Pocket-Friendly Nearly Indestructible Design Anti-Static Dust & Hair Repellent Temperature-Resistant up to 550°F Fully Universal Vape to Bong Adapter Note: If using with pre-filled wax or CBD cartridges, the DabCapV3 performs better with wickless tanks for optimal heat distribution. Test your DabCap V3 with your intended vaporizer before using and if it doesn’t fit your mouthpiece we’ll take it back, no questions asked!