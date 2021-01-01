 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Empire Glassworks Rick & Morty "Plumbus" Hand Pipe

Empire Glassworks Rick & Morty "Plumbus" Hand Pipe

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Rick & Morty "Plumbus" Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Rick & Morty "Plumbus" Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Rick & Morty "Plumbus" Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Rick & Morty "Plumbus" Hand Pipe

$68.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Everyone has a plumbus in their home. First they take the dingle-bop and they smooth it out with a bunch of schleem. The schleem is then… repurposed for later batches. They take the dingle-bop and they push it through the grumbo, where the fleeb is rubbed against it. It's important that the fleeb is rubbed, because the fleeb has all the fleeb juice. Then, a schlami shows up, and he rubs it… and spits on it. They cut the fleeb. There's several hizzards in the way. The blamfs rub against the chumbles, and the plubis & grumbo are shaved away. That leaves you with… a regular old plumbus. Plumbuses are worth 6½ grapple according to Stealy, however you can get your very own 5.5” inch Plumbus Hand Pipe expertly crafted by the more reliable hands at Empire Glassworks for half that price. The perfect glass pipe for fans of the show Rick & Morty, the plumbus was first shown in the episode "Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate" where it was seen twice--most noticeably in an episode of "How They Do It," which shows the viewers in detail how plumbuses are made! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Rick & Morty “Plumbus” Hand Pipe Premium Borosilicate Glass Worked Plumbus Accents Hand Spun Colors 5.5" inch Length Highly Detailed Thick Glass Limited Edition Collectors Item Steamroller Design Individually Handcrafted* Portable & Travel-Friendly Rick & Morty Themed Hand Pipe Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review