Empire Glassworks "Galactic" Bowl Piece
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$42.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Meticulously handcrafted by the experts at Empire Glassworks, the “Galactic” Flower Bowl Piece will transform your favorite glass bong into an otherworldly work of art. Designed to fit water pipes with a 14mm female joint, this dry herb bowl piece is made entirely from thick borosilicate glass, complete with a ground joint for a secure connection. Topped off with handmade glass planets orbiting around a satellite space ring, you won't be disappointed with this quick & easy upgrade to your glass pipe collection. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Galactic Bowl Piece High Quality Borosilicate Glass Male Joint Fits Female Joints Worked Glass Satellite Ring Custom Mixed Colors Orbiting Planets Highly Detailed Single Hole Deep Bowl Thick Glass Ground Joint Space Themed 14mm Male Joint Individually Handcrafted* Limited Quantity & Availability Replacement Water Pipe Bowl American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.