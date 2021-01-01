Eyce Indestructible Silicone Dab Rig 2.0
About this product
The new & improved Eyce Rig 2.0 offers the same extreme durability of its predecessor with advanced upgrades that deliver ultra smooth dabs from your wax concentrates. The new 10mm glass collar acts as a heat-resistant barrier to protect the silicone body from damage while an included titanium nail ensures dense, flavor-rich hits from your extracts. If you like huge clouds, the compressed air path paired with the grade 2 titanium nail delivers the kind of thick but smooth rips dabbing connoisseurs seek. The Eyce Rig 2.0 is equipped with reinforced chamber walls for improved stability, ensuring the same rugged and indestructible build that Eyce Molds water pipes are known for providing. This unique silicone dab rig was designed for fans of true function. Featuring four tool slots to keep your sessions orderly, the Eyce Rig 2.0 holds all the necessary dabbing accessories you’ll need in one place while a built-in wax storage container gives you fast & easy access to your concentrates. Detachable components ensure easy cleaning and the extremely durable platinum-cured silicone body offers indestructible reliability. Heavy-duty, efficient, and more travel-friendly than any other rig on the market, the Eyce Rig 2.0 offers the ultimate dabbing experience without any of the headaches. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Eyce Molds Silicone Dab Rig 2.0 Platinum-Cured Silicone Body Virtually Indestructible Design Improved Silicone Stem Cap Grade 2 Titanium Nail Compressed Air Path 4 Built-In Tool Slots Flared Mouthpiece Detachable Parts 6” inches Tall 90° Joint Easy to Clean 10mm Collar Joint 10mm Titanium Nail Titanium Dabber Tool 18 Unique Color Choices Portable & Travel-Friendly Built-in Non-Stick Wax Storage Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
