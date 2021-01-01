Famous X Space 12” Glass Beaker Bong
About this product
Take off to new heights with the Space Beaker Bong from Famous Brandz. The Famous X Space Beaker Bong features a reliable build made from thick borosilicate glass that measures 12” inches tall. Designed with the minimalist in mind, the Space Beaker has a primarily clear body with a white geometric pattern scattered throughout the body and base. A 6-slit diffuser downstem uses small incisions at the bottom of the glass to effectively filter your smoke through water inside the large beaker base as you inhale, and the stem is removable for hassle-free cleaning. Within the neck, a triple-pinched ice catcher allows you to stack up ice cubes inside the tube for more refreshing, frosty cold hits. The Famous X Space Beaker Bong is equipped with a 14mm female joint that houses an included 14mm funnel bowl for your dry herbs. This thick glass bowl piece has a black glass handle for safely lifting the bowl while clearing the smoke inside your bong, and the handle doubles as a roll stop between uses. A rounded mouthpiece made from matching thick black glass is tooled for comfort to provide airtight draws and an ergonomic grip. Each Famous Glass Beaker Bong is delivered in a matching collectors box that is reusable for safe storage. Elegant, reliable, and highly affordable, the Famous X Space Beaker Bong is a true must-have for anyone seeking their next budget-friendly water pipe. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Famous X Space Beaker Bong Premium Borosilicate Glass 6-Slit Diffuser Downstem Triple-Pinch Ice Catcher Rounded Mouthpiece Black Glass Accents Geometric Artwork 12” inches Tall Beaker Base Clear Glass Easy to Clean 45° Joint Angle Removable Stem 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Bowl Piece Reusable Collectors Box Thick Scientific Glass Bong Red/Gold Famous Brandz Decal 4.5” inch 18mm-to-14mm Downstem Proudly Designed in Canada [Toronto]
