Grav 16” Straight Tube Honeycomb Perc Water Pipe
About this product
A classically shaped water pipe packed with quality form & function, the Grav Straight Tube Water Pipe will never let you down. This large & in-charge beast stands a full 16” inches tall and is made on thick 44mm diameter tubing. This Grav 16” Straight Tube is equipped with a honeycomb disc percolator for ultra refined diffusion and a geometric pressed pinch that serves as both a splash guard & ice catcher for icy cold rips. We recommend filling the the base of the bong with approximately 2” inches of water for minimal splash back & optimal filtration. This straight-based water pipe from Grav brings a clean & sleek look to a classic shape and arrives ready to rip with a 14mm male Grav Funnel Bowl. Choose between a classy clear body or get this water pipe with matching black accents on the base, honeycomb perc, and mouthpiece for added style! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Straight Tube Honeycomb Water Pipe 44mm Heavy Wall Diameter Tubing High Quality Borosilicate Glass Honeycomb Disc Percolator Geometric Ice Catcher 16” inches Tall 90° Joint Clear Glass Straight Neck Fixed Downstem 14mm Female Joint 14mm Grav Funnel Bowl Thick Scientific Glass Bong Sandblasted GRAV Decal on Neck
About this brand
