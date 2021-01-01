Grav Arcline Bowl Piece - 14mm Male
About this product
Handcrafted from super thick borosilicate glass, the Grav 14mm Arcline Bowl Piece is built to withstand everyday use and survive the ages. Conforming to the Grav Arcline style, this replacement water pipe bowl piece was designed and inspired by the Tuscan Columns of ancient Italy. Each of these bowl pieces feature an incredibly durable design, a flame polished GRAV logo, and large capacity flower bowls. The Grav Arcline Bowl Piece is equipped with a 14mm polished male joint connection and will fit any water pipe or glass bong with a 14mm female joint. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® 14mm Arcline Bowl Piece Super Thick Borosilicate Glass Inspired by Tuscan Columns 3mm Diameter Tubing 14mm Joint Size 2.5” inches Tall Polished Joint Deep Bowl Easy to Grip Sturdy Design Custom Packaging 2017 Arcline Collection Flame Polished Grav Decal Male Joint Fits Female Joints Replacement Water Pipe Bowl American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
