Grav Large Clear Glass Hammer Bubbler
About this product
The Grav Large Hammer Bubbler is a compact 4” inch tall, 7” inch long glass pipe that delivers the smooth hits you’d expect from a water pipe in a palm-sized, hammer bubbler design. Made from high grade borosilicate glass with 32mm diameter tubing, this clear glass Grav Hammer contains a highly thermal-resistant airpath that preserves the true flavors of your dry herbs in smooth moisture-conditioned rips. The Grav Hammer Bubbler is equipped with a fixed flower bowl that leads into a cross-cut downstem, with clear marble feet that act as a roll-stop allowing you to table your new hand pipe in between use without spilling the contents. We recommend filling the base with approximately 0.5” inches of water for optimal filtration. A sleek and portable bubbler pipe for the sophisticated smoker, the Grav Hammer Bubbler is affordably priced and a clutch pickup for any smokers glass collection. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Clear Hammer Style Bubbler Fixed X-Cut Diffuser Downstem High Quality Borosilicate Glass Thick 32mm Diameter Tubing Thermal-Resistant Glass 7” inches in Length 4” inches Tall Air Carb Hole Roll-Stop Marbles Stands Upright Tabled Sandblasted GRAV Decal Portable & Travel-Friendly Scientific Glass Bubbler Pipe Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
About this brand
