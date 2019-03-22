Marrying strains from California and Afghanistan, Canaca Alien Dawg is a potent Ontario-grown indica that appeals to the canna-passionate. With sparkling trichomes and auburn pistils, its bright and dense buds crumble easily, producing a woody soil-rich aroma reminiscent of Canada’s sprawling forests. Prominent terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene and humulene add to its light but tart flavour, evoking citrus and herbs. High in THC and headier than most indicas, Alien Dawg is still nighttime bud at heart.
i hope price stays the same after this review, this is kush high grade kinda skunky earhty sweet bud. my batch was 19% thc and the high was more like it was 25% the buds look like what og kush buds looks like, the only negative thing is how big the container is but is just me being picky. and last thing is get one of those humidity control things to re moist the bud as it comes super dry
TeamScienceOttawa
on January 14th, 2019
The sample I obtained via OCS was produced by Canaca, and just as it was with the other Canaca strains I've sampled so far the flower arrived in excellent condition. No issues with quality at all but potency is another story. This batch came with a THC total of just 12.9% and no CBD or any consequence, which is a little disappointing as I'd expect to see a measurable CBD total when the THC total is this low. Even so the effect was satisfactory and it was just the duration of how long the effect lasted that suffered, I found it wears off pretty quick. Provided no notable scents or flavor of any significance, just the atypical smell and taste of weed/plant. Underwhelming overall, but it well grown and cured, and Canaca's version could be a decent beginners strain.
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.
