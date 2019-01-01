About this product
Conjuring sunny afternoons on Mount Royal, Canaca Jean Guy is a distinctly Canadian daytime favourite. With chunky pastel buds flecked with orange pistils and dustings of golden crystals, the fluffy, crumbly sativa-dominant hybrid features terpenes like terpineol, caryophyllene and guaiol that give it a burst of tangy fruity flavour with notes of citrus, pine and spice. Developed in Quebec from the famously glittery White Widow hybrid, it is B.C.-bred and harvested in our Ontario greenhouse. Terpenes: Terpineol, Caryophyllene, and Guaiol
About this strain
Jean Guy
Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.