Jean Guy Flower

by Canaca

Conjuring sunny afternoons on Mount Royal, Canaca Jean Guy is a distinctly Canadian daytime favourite. With chunky pastel buds flecked with orange pistils and dustings of golden crystals, the fluffy, crumbly sativa-dominant hybrid features terpenes like terpineol, caryophyllene and guaiol that give it a burst of tangy fruity flavour with notes of citrus, pine and spice. Developed in Quebec from the famously glittery White Widow hybrid, it is B.C.-bred and harvested in our Ontario greenhouse. Terpenes: Terpineol, Caryophyllene, and Guaiol

About this strain

Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.

About this brand

Canaca was created as a tribute to our forward-thinking country and its remarkable people. We believe legal, responsible cannabis makes Canada a better place, and celebrate the many Canadians whose lives are enhanced by it. We exist to create safe, high-quality, mainstream cannabis products for all Canadians. We practice responsible marketing practices, are transparent about our products and operations, and always strive to exceed our customer’s expectations. We’re growing and learning fast and if we make mistakes along the way we’ll be open and honest about it, and will work to make it right while always striving to be better. At the end of the day it’s about being passionate about what we do and the people we serve. Why do we do what we do? For the love of the leaf.