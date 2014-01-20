Canaca
About this product
Conjuring sunny afternoons on Mount Royal, Canaca Jean Guy is a distinctly Canadian daytime favourite. With chunky pastel buds flecked with orange pistils and dustings of golden crystals, the fluffy, crumbly sativa-dominant hybrid features terpenes like terpineol, caryophyllene and guaiol that give it a burst of tangy fruity flavour with notes of citrus, pine and spice. Developed in Quebec from the famously glittery White Widow hybrid, it is B.C.-bred and harvested in our Ontario greenhouse.
Terpenes: Terpineol, Caryophyllene, and Guaiol
Jean Guy effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
211 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
