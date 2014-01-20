About this product

Conjuring sunny afternoons on Mount Royal, Canaca Jean Guy is a distinctly Canadian daytime favourite. With chunky pastel buds flecked with orange pistils and dustings of golden crystals, the fluffy, crumbly sativa-dominant hybrid features terpenes like terpineol, caryophyllene and guaiol that give it a burst of tangy fruity flavour with notes of citrus, pine and spice. Developed in Quebec from the famously glittery White Widow hybrid, it is B.C.-bred and harvested in our Ontario greenhouse.



Terpenes: Terpineol, Caryophyllene, and Guaiol