  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Northern Dew Oil

Northern Dew Oil

by Canaca

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Northern Dew is a high-THC oil blend with 25-30mg THC per ml. The THC comes from a highly concentrated THC distillate combined with a coconut-based MCT carrier oil.

Canaca was created as a tribute to our forward-thinking country and its remarkable people. We believe legal, responsible cannabis makes Canada a better place, and celebrate the many Canadians whose lives are enhanced by it. We exist to create safe, high-quality, mainstream cannabis products for all Canadians. We practice responsible marketing practices, are transparent about our products and operations, and always strive to exceed our customer’s expectations. We’re growing and learning fast and if we make mistakes along the way we’ll be open and honest about it, and will work to make it right while always striving to be better. At the end of the day it’s about being passionate about what we do and the people we serve. Why do we do what we do? For the love of the leaf.