Parklands Grinder
by Canada PuffinWrite a review
$35.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Stylish and Ergonomic. The Parklands Grinder is perfect for a night in or to take on the go. Expertly crafted using authentic Canadian Maple wood and Zinc Alloy, the Parklands Grinder is designed to provide a perfect and consistent grind, every time. This 2-piece grinder includes a top bowl for easy rolling and loading, while minimizing waste. The contoured edges and ergonomic design provide a smooth and effortless grinding experience. * As Canada Puffin products are expertly hand crafted, and due to the natural variance of natural maple wood, each piece will be unique and one-of a kind. There may be slight variances in shape, colour, wood pattern and engraving. Product Size: 1.9" x 1.9" x 1.5”
About this brand
Canada Puffin
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.