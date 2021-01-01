 Loading…

The Tray

by Canadian Lumber Ltd.

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our trays are solid tin and thick as hell - which makes our trays heavy. We’ve crafted our trays like this so that they won’t warp or twist with use. We even widened the curve of the corners so that it’s easier to scoop. Plus, a tray needs to be able to be cleaned with ease. Our trays are dishwasher safe, but if you wash it by hand with dish soap and a gentle scrub pad they’ll last forever and look like new.

About this brand

A high quality cannabis accessories company focused on premium rolling papers

