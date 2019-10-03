This is very good balanced strain. It has nice flavours when you start the vape. There is a nice blend of a gentle THC high that still leaves you better than functional and delivers calmness and pain relief. I too have tried a number of strains and this one is currently at the top of my list. The only reason it didn't receive a 5 is that I'm still exploring and experimenting. I may well return to this review and give it a 5.
MultiverseMage
on May 18th, 2019
I've tried most commercially available CBD strains available in Canada and I can honestly say Critical Mass is one of my favorite. It feels like the perfect blend of thc and cbd. It's a tough balance to achieve but I think Critical falls right in the goldilocks zone. Not too strong, not too weak...just right. It will give you a nice easy going high but leave you functional and coherent. No cerebral anxiety whatsoever. It perfectly captures a balanced flower high. Mild, pleasant, relaxing and no anxiety. I would highly recommend this to people new to cannabis or those particularly sensitive to thc.
DarrynHellofs
on January 1st, 2019
Effective Pain Relief With Staying Power.
Top-Shelf 1:1 Product (THC 5%-CBD 9%) purchased through CannaFarms.
Much like the other 1:1 THC-CBD products that CannaFarms has, this works extremely well for my symptoms. Some head high. But you can either build up the tolerance to the THC. Or knock it down with a higher CBD product like CT-CBD #1. I'm getting good results. Some days, I'll up the ante with Gold Kush at THC 27%. And Lullaby (Ambient) at around CBD 20%. Then spike the 1:1 to a new threshold. But, sometimes, the lower dosages do the trick, too. It just depends on how my body feels on any particular day.
Overall, more than a 50% pain reduction with my symptoms. Thanks, CBD Critical Mass from CannaFarms. Some days are better or worse than others. But most days, that 50% pain level alleviation is accurate. So, you can blend and mix n match according to your symptoms if needed. Or smoke it straight up. And of all the ways to consume, I still like smoking a joint or taking a hit from my pipe. Old school. Just works better than concentrated oils. Which do nothing for me.
There's no right or wrong answer. Keep at it. It takes a bit of time to go through all these products to find what works best for you! Find your sweet-spot to help out your symptoms.
CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.
Canna Farms is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of high-grade medicinal cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and live cannabis plants under the ACMPR.
Canna Farms was the first LP in British Columbia, and since then our dedicated and talented team has been working hard to provide our patients with exceptional cannabis products at an affordable price.
We pride ourselves in offering a large selection of strains of high quality, artisan, and hand-trimmed cannabis flowers with varying levels of THC and CBD. We are also proud to provide cannabis-infused oils to our clients, which are great for discrete, standardize dosing. Our CANNA OIL is available in high-THC, high-CBD and blended varieties.
Canna Farms is also the second LP in Canada to sell live cannabis plants (ACMPR starting materials) to clients that hold a valid personal production license under the ACMPR.
Our team has decades of combined experience in cannabis cultivation, scientific research, customer service, and building design. Inspired by the stunning mountainous scenery that surrounds our facility, we cultivate our plants naturally, using glacial-fed groundwater, without any pesticides or foliar sprays.
Our comprehensive Quality Assurance and Control program ensures that all of our products are rigorously tested by an independent, third-party laboratory for cannabinoid potency and a variety of microbial & chemical contaminants including bacteria, molds, yeasts, and heavy metals.
Canna Farms is 100% Canadian and family-owned and operated, and we source all of our supplies and raw materials from local businesses. Unlike many of our competitors, Canna Farms embraces the rich cannabis culture and cultivation history that Canada and British Columbia are known for. We use traditional strain names, so that our patients are able to easily transition to the ACMPR program, and know exactly what they are ordering.
We are passionate, client-focused, and pride ourselves in delivering unparalleled customer service. We are constantly improving our cultivation methods, and always looking for feedback from our patients.
Contact one of our client service experts to learn more about how you can become a patient with Canna Farms.