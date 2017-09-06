ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Critical Mass

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 49 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 789 reviews

Critical Mass
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4259 reported effects from 552 people
Relaxed 71%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 37%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 30%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

789

Avatar for yagamax
Member since 2015
I currently have a brain tumor and this was recommended to help as it had a high cbd and wasn't too high of a thc for me being new to the game( and obviously unwell) I also currently have been suffering from a horrible speech impediment that sounded like a female Forest Gump/stroke patient and I ha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for HERB
Member since 2013
If you have a couch, you will be on it,doing something that will seem way more fun than it should be.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeSleepy
Avatar for webs111
Member since 2012
Very strong body high for LONG time. Smoked a joint with a friend, and was tripping for a good hour and a half. The body high makes you feel everything around you and gives a slight feeling of dizziness, but not very serious. Some mind high as well. There was one moment in which I was eating chip...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for DavesNotHere420
Member since 2015
CRITICAL MASS - Indica Dominant Very high in both THC and CBD Buds were very beautiful, fresh, and my nose thanked them for the sweet smell they gave off. Smoked out of a glass Chillum- Was not e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for cdubal
Member since 2015
CBD is truly the ting to THCs yang. It adds POWERFUL painkiller to what indicas normally would have. It wipes my IBS symptoms out PERIOD! Great for wiping out / minimizing physical and intractable pain. With the high, it's chronic!! Hits the head hard! CBD adds an interesting effect when you space o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Critical Mass
First strain child
Critical 47
child
Second strain child
Critical Kali Mist
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Critical MassUser uploaded image of Critical MassUser uploaded image of Critical MassUser uploaded image of Critical MassUser uploaded image of Critical MassUser uploaded image of Critical MassUser uploaded image of Critical Mass
Tips for Growing Critical Mass Cannabis
Tips for Growing Critical Mass Cannabis
The Spark: Portugal. The Man’s Kyle O’Quin on Creativity and Pairing Beethoven With Blue Dream
The Spark: Portugal. The Man’s Kyle O’Quin on Creativity and Pairing Beethoven With Blue Dream
24 Strains to Prepare You for the Game of Thrones Season 4 Premiere
24 Strains to Prepare You for the Game of Thrones Season 4 Premiere
The First Annual Barcelona Social Clubs Cannabis Cup: And the Winners Are…
The First Annual Barcelona Social Clubs Cannabis Cup: And the Winners Are…

