Cole.w
on August 22nd, 2019
Extremely poor quality all around. Ordered three 5g containers and what I received was 3 containers all under weight, poorly trimmed, and filled with immature seeds and nearly developed seeds, a few hacked in half by the trimmers with still half the seed visible in the bud. All containers were under weight to begin with and very stem filled at 4.94, 4.81, and 4.75. All containers contained bud with fan leaves and stems left on the exterior of majority of the buds. Once removed, each container had roughly .25 grams of garbage material on the exterior of the bud and in the bottom of the container. Paid for 15g, ended up with 13.75g of flower that is filled with premature and formed seeds. When I reached out via email with pictures, Canna Farms response on seedy cannabis was, "Unfortunately Cannabis Therapy is very subjective and we are dealing with a life plant that is not manipulated in any way and unfortunately sometimes the crop may develop underdeveloped seeds. The product is still usable." Packaged 2019-03-21 on all three containers, received 2019-08-13. No smell to the bud other than an overwhelmingly unpleasant grassy aroma. Effect was sub par and didn't stand up at all to other similar cultivars I've tried.