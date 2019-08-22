 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Skunk Haze

by Canna Farms

About this product

CBD Skunk Haze by Canna Farms

2 customer reviews

Cole.w

Extremely poor quality all around. Ordered three 5g containers and what I received was 3 containers all under weight, poorly trimmed, and filled with immature seeds and nearly developed seeds, a few hacked in half by the trimmers with still half the seed visible in the bud. All containers were under weight to begin with and very stem filled at 4.94, 4.81, and 4.75. All containers contained bud with fan leaves and stems left on the exterior of majority of the buds. Once removed, each container had roughly .25 grams of garbage material on the exterior of the bud and in the bottom of the container. Paid for 15g, ended up with 13.75g of flower that is filled with premature and formed seeds. When I reached out via email with pictures, Canna Farms response on seedy cannabis was, "Unfortunately Cannabis Therapy is very subjective and we are dealing with a life plant that is not manipulated in any way and unfortunately sometimes the crop may develop underdeveloped seeds. The product is still usable." Packaged 2019-03-21 on all three containers, received 2019-08-13. No smell to the bud other than an overwhelmingly unpleasant grassy aroma. Effect was sub par and didn't stand up at all to other similar cultivars I've tried.

DarrynHellofs

Exceptional 1:1 Thc-Cbd Products From Cannafarms. I ordered three (3) 1:1 THC-CBD products from CannaFarms. CBD Kush, CBD Critical Mass. And CBD Skunk Haze. Each product has really helped with, at the very least, a 50% reduction in overall pain relief and a heightened sense of well-being. The batch ratio on this particular bottle is THC 5% and CBD 7%. I prefer smoking to vaping. Don't know why, that's just me. Drink a glass of cold milk before and after consuming. Then I'm fine. Very little coughing or throat irritation. Have to be honest, just a slight head-buzz. If you can tolerate the THC, it's good for starting out in the morning. And a pick-me-up during the afternoons. If you need to, you can level off with an additional high CBD product like Canna Bliss. But, I prefer to build up the THC tolerance until I can work with the head-high. Leaves me relatively pain-free. And a clear head. Focused, not hazy. Very uplifted. I really like these balanced 1:1's. CannaFarms, CannTrust and Beacon Medical have some nice 1:1's to experiment with. Low 1:1's. Mid-teen 1:1's. And some 'above 20%' 1:1's if you like blending. Depending on my day and where I'm at, any one of these might be of some benefit to me. But, I've also found that working with these lower 1:1's, although the duration of the pain relief may not last quite as long.....I can always micro-dose along the way. Eliminating the need to spike the drink with more THC and CBD. Cannabis used for purely medicinal purposes is a learning curve. And an interesting one. That is also quite enjoyable, too!

About this brand

Canna Farms is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of high-grade medicinal cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and live cannabis plants under the ACMPR. Canna Farms was the first LP in British Columbia, and since then our dedicated and talented team has been working hard to provide our patients with exceptional cannabis products at an affordable price. We pride ourselves in offering a large selection of strains of high quality, artisan, and hand-trimmed cannabis flowers with varying levels of THC and CBD. We are also proud to provide cannabis-infused oils to our clients, which are great for discrete, standardize dosing. Our CANNA OIL is available in high-THC, high-CBD and blended varieties. Canna Farms is also the second LP in Canada to sell live cannabis plants (ACMPR starting materials) to clients that hold a valid personal production license under the ACMPR. Our team has decades of combined experience in cannabis cultivation, scientific research, customer service, and building design. Inspired by the stunning mountainous scenery that surrounds our facility, we cultivate our plants naturally, using glacial-fed groundwater, without any pesticides or foliar sprays. Our comprehensive Quality Assurance and Control program ensures that all of our products are rigorously tested by an independent, third-party laboratory for cannabinoid potency and a variety of microbial & chemical contaminants including bacteria, molds, yeasts, and heavy metals. Canna Farms is 100% Canadian and family-owned and operated, and we source all of our supplies and raw materials from local businesses. Unlike many of our competitors, Canna Farms embraces the rich cannabis culture and cultivation history that Canada and British Columbia are known for. We use traditional strain names, so that our patients are able to easily transition to the ACMPR program, and know exactly what they are ordering. We are passionate, client-focused, and pride ourselves in delivering unparalleled customer service. We are constantly improving our cultivation methods, and always looking for feedback from our patients. Contact one of our client service experts to learn more about how you can become a patient with Canna Farms.