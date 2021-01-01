 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant

Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant

by Cannabis Promotions

Write a review
Cannabis Promotions Storage Flower Storage Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant
Cannabis Promotions Storage Flower Storage Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant
Cannabis Promotions Storage Flower Storage Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant
Cannabis Promotions Storage Flower Storage Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant
Cannabis Promotions Storage Flower Storage Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Our Kraft child resistant bags measures 12″ x 4″ x 9″ and works well for marijuana packaging, edibles, infused products, pills, capsules and other cannabis related items. This pouch features a two-handed zipper opening that complies with ASTM D3475 standards. The inside is metalized to control odors and moisture and keeps content fresher longer. A pre-printed illustration on the inside flap instructs how to open the bag. The bag is heat sealable above the zipper to provide a tamper-evident seal. These bags are smell and odor proof.

About this brand

Cannabis Promotions Logo
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review