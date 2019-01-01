 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Blend

by Captain's Choice

A milled blend of our CBD Tonic (100% CBD Tonic but different phenotypes could be included). Typically around 1:1 CBD:THC content, this product has a fresh grapefruit smell and heavy citrus flavours. We take the smaller buds and put them through a specialized milling process that results in a connoisseur-quality product at a value price. Good to be used anytime.

Born on the Island and inspired by the legendary Captain George Vancouver, Captain’s Choice is a unique milled and blended product. Carefully crafted to give you the best possible taste for great value..