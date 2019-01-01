About this product
A milled blend of our CBD Tonic (100% CBD Tonic but different phenotypes could be included). Typically around 1:1 CBD:THC content, this product has a fresh grapefruit smell and heavy citrus flavours. We take the smaller buds and put them through a specialized milling process that results in a connoisseur-quality product at a value price. Good to be used anytime.
Born on the Island and inspired by the legendary Captain George Vancouver, Captain’s Choice is a unique milled and blended product. Carefully crafted to give you the best possible taste for great value..