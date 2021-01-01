 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. CBD HEMP OIL INFUSED PINA COLADA FLAVORED GOURMET DIETARY SUPPLEMENT

CBD HEMP OIL INFUSED PINA COLADA FLAVORED GOURMET DIETARY SUPPLEMENT

by Caribbean Edibles

$69.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Caribbean Edibles™ Gourmet Dietary Tincture w/ High-Quality Hemp Extract 500mg Solvent-free, non-chemical CO2 Extraction Process, Non-GMO - Organic Non-Psychoactive All Natural Ingredients, All Extracts from the USA (Contains Organic Almond Oil, Cold Pressed Organic Hemp Oil, MCT Pure Coconut Oil, Gourmet All Natural Fruit Flavoring) Safety: Consult a physician if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, have a serious medical condition or are giving this product to a child. Bottle Size: 1 fl oz or 30 ml. Serving Size: As a natural supplement, take 1/2 dropper. Helps manage inflammation, stress, pain, anxiety, and much more.

About this brand

Encouraging a True Organic Hemp Oil Experience. Inspired by Nature and what it has to offer us. Living in harmony with nature is what we were meant to do. We have lost that harmonious aspect to our everyday life and we need to find so way to get back to it. Caribbean Edibles™ is a brand that is progressive but bound by nature and the natural order of life. The earth produces things that we need, that we use and it will help us to live a long lasting life. We believe that everything is available once you open your heart and soul to see it. Keep in mind that nothing happens by chance there is a reason why you are here reading this. Ask yourself Why? Is there a message here that you were meant to see?

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review