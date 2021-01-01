 Loading…

CHAMP ™ 250mg CBD Pain Relief Active Rub

by CHAMP

CHAMP Topicals Balms CHAMP ™ 250mg CBD Pain Relief Active Rub

CHAMP™ CBD pain relief rub provides a natural alternative to both chronic pain relief and everyday pain management with a soothing sensation while the CBD absorbs into the skin. This pain relief cooling gel contains 250mg of CBD with colloidal gold. Our electrolytic minerals are harvested, not made. Our products contain up to 78 electrolytes and minerals as found in sea water, including magnesium, chloride, and potassium. Ingredients: Organic Mineral Oil, Ceteyl Alcohol, 78 Trace Minerals, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Vitamin E, Colloidal Gold, Argin Oil, Phytocannibinoids, Benzocaine, Piperita Leaf Oil, Potassium, Methysulfonylmenthane, Magnesium, Chloride Phosphate, Camphor.

Every single person on this planet no matter background, race, age, or experience has the ability to be the champion of their lives, we are just the fuel that ignites the inner champ in you. Each product has been built on the foundation of daily growth for a healthy body and a healthy mind. A world class list of holistic ingredients purified and blended into delicious supplements that release the inner champ physically. All products are designed with universal positive I AM affirmations to help you realize your true potential mentally, to be the CHAMP of your day.

