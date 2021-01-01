 Loading…

CHAMP ™ 500mg CBD Oil Peppermint Tincture

by CHAMP

About this product

CHAMP Peppermint CBD Oil is a natural dietary supplement for increased health and vitality. As a popular flavor, peppermint is cool and invigorating. Made from natural peppermint flavoring, you will enjoy the great taste and aroma of this nutritional hemp oil. - Peppermint flavored - Organic - Non-GMO - No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers - Non-psychoactive (Less than .02% THC) - Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency CHAMP is your best source for organically-grown, high-concentrate CBD oil in natural flavor. It’s safe, affordable, legal and easy to use. Perfect for stress, anxiety, pain and sleep related issues.

About this brand

Every single person on this planet no matter background, race, age, or experience has the ability to be the champion of their lives, we are just the fuel that ignites the inner champ in you. Each product has been built on the foundation of daily growth for a healthy body and a healthy mind. A world class list of holistic ingredients purified and blended into delicious supplements that release the inner champ physically. All products are designed with universal positive I AM affirmations to help you realize your true potential mentally, to be the CHAMP of your day.

