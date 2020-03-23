 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Comfort

Comfort

by Choice CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Choice CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Comfort
Choice CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Comfort
Choice CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Comfort

$120.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our enhancing citrus flavor formulation for pain-relief. Non addictive alternatives to pain management to attain ultimate comfort. + Amplified pain relief + Anti- inflammatory + Post-workout recovery + Alleviate cramping + Promotes healthy respiratory system + Increase energy & endurance Ingredients: Ashwaganda root | Rhodiola root | 72 mineral and vitamin blend | Boswella | Bromelain | Circuminoids | CBD 1000mgs (macro) | Matcha green tea | Proprietary pain relief blend.

About this brand

Choice CBD Logo
Inspired by modern technology, we present our powerful full spectrum nano CBD formulations infused with natural vitamin blends & ancient plant medicine. The choice is clear, give up pain choose comfort. In the face of anxiety be in command of yourself and make the choice to have a clear mind. Make the choice to be calm and relaxed when it’s time to rest. Non addictive alternatives to pain management to attain ultimate comfort. Harmless alternatives to boost energy, increase focus and keep a clear mind. Simple and all natural solutions to achieve a relaxed state of mind and keep calm.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Mon Mar 23 2020
J........n
How can I buy this product?
Sun Aug 25 2019
J........s
I've been following this company for awhile, I know they have a great formulations, my favorite is Clear with Ashwaganda and Feverfew Herb. I had a sample and it worked instantly, fast acting nano technology. Can't wait to get more! James.