Blueberry Seagal is a Color Cannabis Indica-dominant strain that has been hand selected by our phenotype hunters. This strain has crisp concentrated hints of blueberries while harbouring sweet floral undertones. The flowers are light green with light orange hues throughout.
Color Cannabis was created by WeedMD to inspire people to see the world around them in a new light. By opening ourselves up to the everyday beauty around us, our lives become enriched with new possibilities. That’s what we call living a life in Color. As WeedMD’s recreational cannabis brand, we employ the exact standards and techniques set by our master cultivators to create the same high-quality cannabis. In other words, Color Cannabis has the same WeedMD strains you know and love in a new, beautiful container. Follow us @callitcolor on Instagram