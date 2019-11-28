Mango Haze was created by crossing a Sativa strain, with Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze to create this flavour variety. This specific strain has also been cross-bred with an unknown CBD strain resulting in our final product: a Sativa-dominant strain. The strain has a terpene profile usually associated with a distinctive mango aroma coupled with spicy, sour undertones. The flowers are dark green, resinous and dense with bright orange pistils.
Smooth and sweet to smoke. Pleasant aftertaste, like a fruity treat. Gentle on the lungs. Made me relax and relieved my anxiety. Mild brain buzz. Feeling smiley and uplifted. Perfect for a Sunday afternoon - or when you want to put on some music and feel it.
Color Cannabis was created by WeedMD to inspire people to see the world around them in a new light. By opening ourselves up to the everyday beauty around us, our lives become enriched with new possibilities. That’s what we call living a life in Color.
As WeedMD’s recreational cannabis brand, we employ the exact standards and techniques set by our master cultivators to create the same high-quality cannabis. In other words, Color Cannabis has the same WeedMD strains you know and love in a new, beautiful container.
Follow us @callitcolor on Instagram