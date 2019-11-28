 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mango Haze

by Color Cannabis

5.01
Color Cannabis Cannabis Flower Mango Haze
Color Cannabis Cannabis Flower Mango Haze
Color Cannabis Cannabis Flower Mango Haze

Mango Haze was created by crossing a Sativa strain, with Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze to create this flavour variety. This specific strain has also been cross-bred with an unknown CBD strain resulting in our final product: a Sativa-dominant strain. The strain has a terpene profile usually associated with a distinctive mango aroma coupled with spicy, sour undertones. The flowers are dark green, resinous and dense with bright orange pistils.

dmmw11

Smooth and sweet to smoke. Pleasant aftertaste, like a fruity treat. Gentle on the lungs. Made me relax and relieved my anxiety. Mild brain buzz. Feeling smiley and uplifted. Perfect for a Sunday afternoon - or when you want to put on some music and feel it.

Color Cannabis Logo
Color Cannabis was created by WeedMD to inspire people to see the world around them in a new light. By opening ourselves up to the everyday beauty around us, our lives become enriched with new possibilities. That’s what we call living a life in Color. As WeedMD’s recreational cannabis brand, we employ the exact standards and techniques set by our master cultivators to create the same high-quality cannabis. In other words, Color Cannabis has the same WeedMD strains you know and love in a new, beautiful container. Follow us @callitcolor on Instagram