TeamScienceOttawa on August 13th, 2019

The first thing I noticed upon opening the package was an pleasant sweet scent, and upon smoking there was also a sweet taste to compliment it's scent. So far this strain is living up to it's name. This strain seems to have plenty of fans but usually I avoid getting pure Sativa'sjust because they sometimes give me paranoia, but this sample was very manageable and with it's enjoyable scent and taste I think this is among the better Sativa's I've tried. Color Cannabis (WeedMD) has so far provided some of the better legal strains I've tried and this was no exception. The condition of the flower upon opening was ideal, a mix of bud sizes but nothing dry and in fact I think they might have been generous in this 3.5g batch. I won't hesitate to get this again if I can find it (it tends to disappear from retail pretty quick).