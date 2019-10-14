 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pedro's Sweet Sativa

by Color Cannabis

4.84
Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is a Canadian-bred cross of a Dominican Sativa with White Russian and an unknown Indica. The result is a Sativa-dominant hybrid that produces large, airy flowers with a unique terpene profile and high THC content.

KokesMalokes

Smelled like fresh flower upon opening. Packed a bong and it tasted like you had taken the plant and licked the top bud. Cleaned the house after consuming. Loved all aspects of it. Will buy again.

jamezw4

Standered sativa, low CBD. Nothing special nothing bad.

TeamScienceOttawa

The first thing I noticed upon opening the package was an pleasant sweet scent, and upon smoking there was also a sweet taste to compliment it's scent. So far this strain is living up to it's name. This strain seems to have plenty of fans but usually I avoid getting pure Sativa'sjust because they sometimes give me paranoia, but this sample was very manageable and with it's enjoyable scent and taste I think this is among the better Sativa's I've tried. Color Cannabis (WeedMD) has so far provided some of the better legal strains I've tried and this was no exception. The condition of the flower upon opening was ideal, a mix of bud sizes but nothing dry and in fact I think they might have been generous in this 3.5g batch. I won't hesitate to get this again if I can find it (it tends to disappear from retail pretty quick).

About this brand

Color Cannabis was created by WeedMD to inspire people to see the world around them in a new light. By opening ourselves up to the everyday beauty around us, our lives become enriched with new possibilities. That’s what we call living a life in Color. As WeedMD’s recreational cannabis brand, we employ the exact standards and techniques set by our master cultivators to create the same high-quality cannabis. In other words, Color Cannabis has the same WeedMD strains you know and love in a new, beautiful container. Follow us @callitcolor on Instagram