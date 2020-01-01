 Loading…

Pedro's Sweet Sativa Pre Roll Joints

by Color Cannabis

Color Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Pedro's Sweet Sativa Pre Roll Joints
Color Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Pedro's Sweet Sativa Pre Roll Joints

About this product

Unique to Color, Pedro's Sweet Sativa is a proudly Canadian sativa-dominant hybrid with fluffy, trichome covered buds with very strong THC potential. Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is rich in beta-caryophyllene and pinene giving it a sweet smell with undertones of spice.The same high quality Pedro's Sweet Sativa you’ve come to expect from Color is now available already rolled for you! Our pre-rolls are perfectly packed with gently milled flower, not trim or shake, to ensure each joint contains the freshest and most flavourful cannabis possible. Color Cannabis pre-rolls use flower that has been harvested with care, dried naturally, gently milled and then rolled into the perfect size. Each unit comes with two single session size joints, weighing 0.35g each. Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness.

About this brand

Color was founded by a group of individuals who saw cannabis as a way of being more attuned to the world and people around us. We believe that everyone explores cannabis for different reasons, with each unique strain they discover leading to another perspective to discover. It’s time to see the world differently, it's time to live life in Color.