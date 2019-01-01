About this product
DRIED FLOWER Reflect™ by COVE™ is an indoor-grown, terpene-rich, hybrid strain with frosty white and green buds that are hand-trimmed, and hang-dried. Available in multiple pre-roll and dried flower sizes. CLASSIFICATION: Hybrid MAIN TERPENES: Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene TASTE / AROMA: Its earthy, piney and peppery aroma is attributed to the strain’s terpene profile that includes myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.