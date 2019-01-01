About this product
Our honest, uncompromising approach to crafted quality is focused on delivering the best experience possible every time you consume a COVE™ product. COVE™ Reserve is our specialty cannabis line crafted in small batch runs. Our strain specific grow rooms never exceed 6,000 square feet in order to ensure that strict quality standards are maintained throughout the entire process. Reflect™ Reserve by COVE™ is an indoor-grown, terpene-rich, hybrid strain with frosty white and green buds that are hand-trimmed and hang-dried. Each COVE™ experience offers a new flavour to discover. This strains earthy, piney and peppery aroma is attributed to it’s terpene profile that includes myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene. Available in multiple dried flower sizes.
