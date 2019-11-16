Shortybeauchamp
on November 16th, 2019
Perfect for insomnia. Really good indica. An intense feeling of relaxation before going to sleep. Cheers
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our honest, uncompromising approach to crafted quality is focused on delivering the best experience possible every time you consume a COVE™ product. COVE™ Reserve is our specialty cannabis line crafted in small batch runs. Our strain specific grow rooms never exceed 6,000 square feet in order to ensure that strict quality standards are maintained throughout the entire process. Rest™ Reserve by COVE™ is an indoor-grown, terpene-rich, indica strain with frosty pink and green buds that are hand-trimmed and hang-dried. Each COVE™ experience offers a new flavour to discover. This strains citrus, earthy, vanilla aroma is attributed to it’s terpene profile that includes limonene and linalool. Available in multiple dried flower sizes.
on November 16th, 2019
Perfect for insomnia. Really good indica. An intense feeling of relaxation before going to sleep. Cheers
on November 16th, 2019
Really effective strain for insomnia. Couch-locked high that is fun and long-lasting.