Our honest, uncompromising approach to crafted quality is focused on delivering the best experience possible every time you consume a COVE™ product. COVE™ Reserve is our specialty cannabis line crafted in small batch runs. Our strain specific grow rooms never exceed 6,000 square feet in order to ensure that strict quality standards are maintained throughout the entire process. Rise by COVE™ is a unique indoor-grown, terpene-rich, sativa strain with frosty orange and green buds that are hand-trimmed and hang-dried. Each COVE™ experience offers a new flavour to discover. This strains fruity, sweet aroma is attributed to it's terpene rich profile that includes myrcene and beta-caryophyllene. Available in multiple pre-roll and dried flower formats.
