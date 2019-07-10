DRIED FLOWER
Reflect™ by COVE™ is an indoor-grown, terpene-rich, hybrid strain with frosty white and green buds that are hand-trimmed and hang dried. Available in multiple pre-roll and dried flower sizes.
CLASSIFICATION:
Hybrid
MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene
TASTE / AROMA:
Its earthy, piney and peppery aroma is attributed to the strain’s terpene profile that includes myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene.
Cove, PreRoll. Erb product was good overall. Preroll was slight dry. Strain was good, roll quality good. However, am dropping a star as the packaging is way over kill - a little crazy all that for a preroll. Could be more conise - and have a smell proof container to stash the spliff between use... ( like SYNRG and LBS prerolls)
thatsnotfunny
on March 16th, 2019
Producer: Cove
Strain: Reflect (Hybrid)
Whole Flower Cannabis | 3.5g
THC 0.4% (Total THC 20.1%)
Method: Bong
Pros:
Well trimmed dense buds
Proper weight
Adequate Packaging
Burns clean
Accurate labeling
Cons:
Small buds
Muted flavours
I have been pleasantly impressed with the recent batches of Cove Reflect. Although some of the buds are on the smaller side, they are well trimmed and aren't completely dried out. The terpenes seemed to be quite faint in the batches I have purchased, but I can see potential in this strain. The high was adequate for a 20.1%THC Hybrid, but could have lasted longer. Good high for any time of the day.
The one problem I have with many of the LP's is the renaming of already named genetics. After doing a bit of searching I found the real strain name but the name of the genetics should have just been on the container, i.e. Cove Reflect (OG Kush)
This is definitely one of the products that I will buy again.
Moving forward:
Work on terpene development
Provide the actual strain name
Put a humidipak in the container
COVE was born in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia, which is known for producing some of the world’s finest cannabis.
We started COVE by collecting and growing an assortment of our favourite cultivars. From there we focused on every detail of the process, selecting only the best colas from each harvest.
At COVE we take the time to hand-trim all our dried flower, never settling for shortcuts like irradiation, which results in a difference you can both taste and feel.
COVE extracted products do not go through any secondary processing, which ensures the natural balance of the plant is maintained across all of our cannabis oils.
Our honest, uncompromising approach to crafted quality reflects our passion as we strive to deliver the best experience possible every time you consume a COVE product.