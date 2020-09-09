Gelato 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5 ML
$39.99MSRP
About this product
Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDv, CBDa, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking. Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is the full spectrum vape oil cartridge for you.
About this brand
Deluxe Leaf
About this strain
Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin.