 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
Indica

Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML

by Deluxe Leaf

Skip to Reviews
5.058
Deluxe Leaf Concentrates Terpenes Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
Deluxe Leaf Concentrates Terpenes Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
Deluxe Leaf Concentrates Terpenes Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
Deluxe Leaf Concentrates Terpenes Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
Deluxe Leaf Concentrates Terpenes Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML

$39.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking. Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is THE FULL SPECTRUM vape oil cartridge for you.

About this brand

Deluxe Leaf Logo
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

58 customer reviews

Show all
5.058

write a review

Fri Oct 09 2020
Y........z
This knocks me out ima light weight
Wed Sep 23 2020
G........7
Definitely one of the best flavors I have a tasted
Mon Sep 14 2020
d........1
This puts me to sleep rather quickly. That's the only think i use it for. I cannot live without my medication.