 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Long Recycler Inline Percolator Rig

Long Recycler Inline Percolator Rig

by Discount E-Nails

Write a review
Discount E-Nails Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Long Recycler Inline Percolator Rig
Discount E-Nails Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Long Recycler Inline Percolator Rig
Discount E-Nails Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Long Recycler Inline Percolator Rig
Discount E-Nails Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Long Recycler Inline Percolator Rig
Discount E-Nails Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Long Recycler Inline Percolator Rig

$99.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Long Recycler Inline Percolator Rig Specifications: Height: 15inches Joint Size: 14mm Male Thickness: 4mm Weight: 13 Ounces Included Extras: Bowl/Dome/Nail https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review