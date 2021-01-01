 Loading…

Terp Locker Diamond Knot Insert Power Gear

by Discount E-Nails

$14.99

About this product

Diamond Knot Terp Locker/Power Gear Insert Size: 17mm wide (only fits 25mm+ nails) Includes: 2x Terp Gear Lockers Insert the power gear into your bucket to increase your heating surface area. Your concentrates will vaporize at a low temperature to give you a nice long, smooth, flavorful dab experience. More terp flavor! -to be used with quartz banger nails with an inner diameter equivalent of 18mm of larger. (measure the inside diameter of your nail's bowl) https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!

