Fancier Quartz & Titanium E-Nail Kit Universe Design Collection Choices: Northern Lights, Galaxy, White Honeycomb, Gold Nail Options: Nail Choice: Titanium, Quartz Hybrid, Quartz Banger, Straight Quartz Nail (choose one above) The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in 3-4 minutes. Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees. The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with 19.8mm inner diameter size and 20mm outer size. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath. Please refer to the included user manual before operating. The quartz nail bottoms are 14/18mm male rig joints. The kit comes with a 14/18mm female adapter. This makes both quartz nails a 4 in 1 fitment, which will fit most all rigs male and female. The titanium nail bottoms are reversible for a 6 in 1 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig fitment. They fit most all rig joints! Kit Includes: 1x PID Temperature Controller Box 1x Heating Coil (choose size above) 1x Power Cable 1x Nail (choose nail above) 1x Carb Cap (matches nail choice) 1x 14/18mm Female Adapter (only for the quartz choice) 1x Black Carbon Fiber Design Case 1x Dab Mat 2x Silicon Jars (random color) 1x User Manual Fancier E-Nail Features: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1 Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type "K" type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)