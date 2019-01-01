 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. Confidant Box

Confidant Box

by Diskreshen

Write a review
Diskreshen Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Confidant Box
Diskreshen Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Confidant Box
Diskreshen Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Confidant Box
Diskreshen Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Confidant Box

About this product

The Confidant Box hurls you back in time, forcing you to question what era you're in. The handmade, retro styled storage box features classical craftsmanship like solid hardwood construction, rock solid finger joint joinery and a unique sliding lid with combination lock. Customize your Confidant Box any way you choose. Add a combination lock, choose your color, add a handle and switch up the wood used. Every aspect of adornment is yours to make. Size is approximately 11" wide x 8" deep x 4.25" tall. For more information on the Confidant Box or any of Diskreshen's other offerings, please visit us at diskreshen.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Diskreshen Logo
In a world where factory production, uniformity and instant gratification are the norm, Diskreshen diverges by offering Quality before quantity Individuality over conformity and Passion above all. Each heirloom design piece starts with a cut of wood Hand selected for greatest visual impact Worked into shape by a craftsman Guided by centuries of tradition Built for you