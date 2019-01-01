About this product

The Confidant Box hurls you back in time, forcing you to question what era you're in. The handmade, retro styled storage box features classical craftsmanship like solid hardwood construction, rock solid finger joint joinery and a unique sliding lid with combination lock. Customize your Confidant Box any way you choose. Add a combination lock, choose your color, add a handle and switch up the wood used. Every aspect of adornment is yours to make. Size is approximately 11" wide x 8" deep x 4.25" tall. For more information on the Confidant Box or any of Diskreshen's other offerings, please visit us at diskreshen.com