17-27% THC | <0.1% CBD
Kosher Kush, the THC-dominant California variety from DNA Genetics, lives up to its namesake: it’s legit. No stranger to winning awards, its buds are defined by a signature earthy and herbal aroma.
Bred by DNA Genetics for Reserva Privada.
Solid product. Like other DNA products (LemonSkunk) the buds are cured perfectly, nice size buds - no leaf - perfect dampness. As I’ve said before the lines at tweed are really perfecting this.. the days of dry bud are gone. The herb is great, genetically it’s a beast and has been engineered by professionals - and then grown by pros what more could you ask for. This one is a must have for the cabinet of any connoisseur.
Herb_Reviews
on July 7th, 2019
If you've ever had Earl grey / Bergamot tea then the taste / smell of the Bergamotene in this one will be very familiar to you. To me this is a wonderful experience because ive had bergamot tea a few times, but not often. On the other hand i can see how a bitter, Italian fruit that is rarely used might not be your thing.
Much like San Rafael 71's Pink Kush, this one packs a punch and is well over 20% THC, i will warn against some negative effects that will probably pop up if you dont take cannabis regularly. When taken by an experienced user or correctly the high is a nice familiar Indica high.
OliverTwit
on March 17th, 2019
Me likey. First time trying, came in at 17.7% THC but quite a remarkable high. I agree it is a night time strain; I go from initially giddy, to quite buzzed, to sound asleep after about 1.5 hours. Will buy again.
Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.
DNA Genetics was founded in Amsterdam back in 2004, the only cannabis market that provided a place for legal and commercial cannabis activity at the time. During this period, DNA Genetics influenced the global cannabis industry, developing high-quality seeds using a professional, responsible and technical approach that can only be achieved through decades of dedicated experience and passion. Over the years, DNA Genetics have continued to push boundaries as the most awarded cannabis brand in the world, continuously developing new genetics that not only set trends but allowed them to become a unique leader in the marketplace. DNA Genetics continues to push the global cannabis industry forward by bringing their signature strains to Canada. Well crafted cannabis from top-notch professionals, all over the world.