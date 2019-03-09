 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Tangie

by DNA Genetics

About this product

11-28% THC | <0.1% CBD Sour Tangie is a sativa-dominant strain that combines the old school favourite East Coast Sour Diesel with the more recently popular Tangie. The strain's terpene profile is notorious for its citrus notes. Bred by DNA Genetics.

709mning

Definitely the best store bought I have had. Smells nice, tastes nice, looks nice, feels nice. Would recommend for sure.

from DNA Geneticson June 20th, 2019

Hi, 709mning. Thanks for taking the time to share. Sounds nice.

BryMarsh007

Favorite strain by DNA Genetics if you have never tried this strain you owe it to yourself to try all the delicious that sour Tangie is. From smell to smoke this is a dynamite strain thank you DNA. Going to upload pics next time I get it to Nice looking buds to its almost a shame to bust them up. Feel like I'm in the possession of a unicorn when I have it lol.

from DNA Geneticson December 10th, 2018

Sour Tangie is another one of DNA's top shelf genetics. Crossing the popular Tangie with Sour Diesel delivers a unique smell and effect profile that you can't mistake or forget. It's a beautiful looking bud that packs a punch in the best ways. We love that you love it.

d111557

One of DNA Genetics best strains. The amount of pheno hunting and selective breeding to come up with this amazing aroma must have been extensive. Notes of citrus and slight muskiness. This is one of those strains that has nothing bad to say about it. Perfect aroma, flavour, desired effects. 5 Stars!

from DNA Geneticson December 3rd, 2018

DNA knows what's up with Terps. The smells and tastes of their genetics are unmatched. Couple those with some of the finest effects you can ask for, and we agree, this is coming close to a perfect experience with a high quality strain. Thanks for the love, as always.

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

DNA Genetics was founded in Amsterdam back in 2004, the only cannabis market that provided a place for legal and commercial cannabis activity at the time. During this period, DNA Genetics influenced the global cannabis industry, developing high-quality seeds using a professional, responsible and technical approach that can only be achieved through decades of dedicated experience and passion. Over the years, DNA Genetics have continued to push boundaries as the most awarded cannabis brand in the world, continuously developing new genetics that not only set trends but allowed them to become a unique leader in the marketplace. DNA Genetics continues to push the global cannabis industry forward by bringing their signature strains to Canada. Well crafted cannabis from top-notch professionals, all over the world.