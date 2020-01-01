19-29% THC | <0.1% CBD
DOJA Dream is a sativa dominant strain cut from Ultra Sour that delivers high THC concentration with minimal CBD. These buds have an in-your-face aroma or citrus and spice, followed by subtle sweet notes on the tail end.
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis.
Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.
Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.