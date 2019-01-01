About this product
A hybrid between MK Ultra and Chemdawg 91, this potent indica-dominant strain received 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Piney and sour, it's reported to have relaxing and uplifting effects.
About this strain
Cold Creek Kush
Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.