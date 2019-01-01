 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Elation

Elation

by DOJA

DOJA Cannabis Flower Elation

About this product

A hybrid between MK Ultra and Chemdawg 91, this potent indica-dominant strain received 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Piney and sour, it’s reported to have relaxing and uplifting effects. Terpene Profiles: Commonly Found In Myrcene: Wild Thyme, Parsley, Hops Ocimene: Mango, Mint, Lavender Caryphyllene: Rosemary, Basil, Black pepper

About this strain

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

About this brand

DOJA Logo
Authentic to the Culture. Growers by Nature. Of a Different Strain. Welcome. DOJA was founded in 2014 by a group of forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Some may be familiar with doja as its slang counterpart; we know DOJA as something more quintessential. In our world, DOJA is the process of cultivating solid foundations; the primary ambition of life. Our Purpose Cannabis growers through and through, our passionate and experienced cultivation team combines old school techniques with new school technology to create small batch, superlative flower in the Okanagan Region of British Columbia.