Legendary Larry

by DOJA

DOJA Cannabis Flower Legendary Larry

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Only available for a limited time, Doja Legendary Larry is an indica-dominant strain bred by crossing the notorious Larry OG with Legend OG. Doja Legendary Larry features mossy green and dense buds with a layer of icy trichomes. Meticulously hang dried using techniques mastered in British Columbia, the genetic delivers a strong THC potency and features a terpene profile of b-caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene.

About this brand

DOJA Logo
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis. Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud. Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.

